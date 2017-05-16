Expo, architecture tour to highlight Atlanta Design Festival

Modern Atlanta’s Design is Human returns for its 11th year rebranded as the Atlanta Design Festival on June 2-11. The even will feature a design expo and architecture tour, among other events.

Design Economy Expo 2017

The 2017 Design Economy Expo, located at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) on June 8-11, will host design brands without a permanent presence in Atlanta, showcasing innovation and best-in-industry practices to stimulate economic growth and new market activity. The Expo features a range of residential and commercial products for architecture, design and more.

MA! Architecture Tours 2017

Since 2007, Atlanta Design Festival has presented a series of architecture tours providing access to the best residential, commercial and contract design in the city, and introducing the latest trends in sustainable materials, architectural systems and interior design. The Athens architecture tour will raise money for Habitat for Humanity.

June 3 – Asheville, NC

June 4 – Athens, GA

June 10-11 – Atlanta

Events 2017

During the Festival there will be numerous showroom presentations, talks, films, exhibitions, installations and more. Activities will run over 9 days with unique events around the city.

For complete details and tickets about the festival, visit atlantadesignfestival.net.