Equifax unveils new Midtown offices, announces 800 new jobs

Consumer credit reporting agency Equifax has announced that it will bring more than 800 jobs toAtlanta and expand its workforce to nearly 3,000 over the next five years.

The announcement was made during an unveiling ceremony of Equifax’s new office space at One Atlantic Center in Midtown today.

The new office space consisting of five floors in the 50-story skyscraper serves as an extension of the company’s operations and joins the other Equifax metro Atlanta locations. Currently, Equifax employs more than 2,200 workers. The expansion is expected to generate over $62 million of economic impact for the city as a result of a $17 million investment by Equifax in the project, which was also supported by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

“It’s a very exciting day for us as we continue to expand our presence in the Atlanta metro area and reaffirm our commitment to the growth of our great city,” said Andy Bodea, Chief Global Operations Officer at Equifax. “These new offices are both a testament to the strength of our operations as well as to the vitality of the FinTech community in Atlanta, a growth engine in the U.S. We remain committed to drive innovation in all areas of our business and investing in the best talent to ensure we continue to deliver value to customers and consumers.”

The One Atlantic Center building will house Equifax IT, data/analytics, marketing, and finance employees.