DeKalb sheriff arrested for indecent exposure, fleeing police

DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested for exposing himself in Piedmont Park on Saturday night then fleeing from an officer attempting to arrest him.

According to the report from the Atlanta Police Department, an officer observed Mann fondling and then exposing himself in the park. When the officer turned on his flashlight and identified himself, Mann fled the scene.

The officer chased Mann across 10th Street and the sheriff finally surrendered on Argonne Avenue when the APD officer caught up with him.

Mann has been charged with misdemeanors of indecency and and obstruction. The arresting officer noted that condoms were found in Mann’s pocket and that he exposed himself in an area of Piedmont Park “known for sexual acts after dark.”

In a statement to the media, Mann described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and vowed to clear his name.