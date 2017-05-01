ContactPoint partners with Horizons School for new multi-sport facility

By Clare S. Richie

ContactPoint Horizons – the first indoor multi-sport facility Intown – is gearing up for summer camps and is fine-tuning their regular schedule that will start in August. This joint effort between Atlanta ContactPoint and Dragon Goal is housed at the Horizons School at 1900 DeKalb Ave. nestled in the Lake Claire/Candler Park neighborhoods.

“We have created a unique indoor space for sports, fitness, and education. We hope to provide programming for a wide range of ages, skill and demographics.” David Epstein, Atlanta ContactPoint co-founder, said.

Atlanta ContactPoint is a nonprofit that promotes sports, education, arts, wellness, nutrition and social/environmental responsibility for Atlantans of ages and socio-economic backgrounds. You may know them from the Play Days they’ve hosted at local parks through the city.

“When we lost our space in Druid Hills, we met with the leaders at Horizons School and worked out an agreement to renovate and utilize their gym,” Epstein explained.

Their new home includes a Dragon Goal turfed field that can accommodate small-sided soccer, short stick lacrosse, tennis, and more. In a smaller enclosed field, players take more touches and learn to react more quickly and with greater accuracy.

“There’s no stoppage – so you can play a really great 3v3 or 4v4 game or you can just do training exercises,” Todd Burr with Dragon Goal, said. It’s for younger players who may otherwise be lost on a big field all the way up to pro soccer teams that still train in them.

Since it opened this winter, ContactPoint Horizons has already hosted a winter youth soccer league, adults soccer games, and lots of multi-sports birthday parties.

“Our winter league had 40 youth teams from Inter Atlanta and DDY,” Nicola Vidali, Dragon Goal USA Founder and Managing Director, shared.

And if you’re curious about how quick you dribble or how hard you kick the ball, you have another reason to check out ContactPoint Horizons. Soccer Genius, which uses sensor and radar technology, is available there to give players benchmark data on specific drills and realistic game action movements.

ContactPoint Horizons has also teamed up with Evolution Sports Lab’s David Migliore to offer onsite private or group strength and conditioning to help athletes increase performance, prevent injury, or assist their rehab process.

All of these components are intended to compliment what players are doing with their respective club and school soccer teams.

Not a soccer player? There are other multi-sport programs and Play Day experiences available to engage kids of all ages and skill levels through the power of play. Sword fighting anyone?

The facility also has two basketball hoops for shooting practice, a game-room with foosball and table tennis, a dedicated room to celebrate with food and drinks and a large learning center room. It’s a no-brainer for a birthday party, team bonding event, community event, or a corporate retreat also because of all the audio visual technologies on-site available.

And this could just be the beginning. Vidali and Epstein, the visionaries behind ContactPoint Horizons, still have their eyes on the Pullman Yard property. Recently put back on the market, this nearby 25-acre abandoned industrial site also on DeKalb Avenue down the road in Kirkwood, has peaked their interest back for the past four years.

“We are still involved with pursuing Pullman Yard and helping to transform the abandoned property into a vital community space,” Epstein said.

For more information and the summer camp schedule, visit thecontactpoint.org.