City council moves forward with creation of fiscal transparency website

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution Monday directing the Department of Finance, in consultation with the Department of Atlanta Information Management, to issue a request for qualifications for software packages that will allow the city to host a “Transparent Atlanta” Website. The resolution was sponsored by City Councilmembers Felicia Moore and Mary Norwood.

According to a press release from the city, the creation of a website separate from the city’s official webpage, would allow constituents to review all revenues and expenditures of the city derived from the general fund, enterprise, trust, and other city fund accounts. The “Transparent Atlanta” Website would host all financial information related to the city.

Moore said as taxpayers have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent. She said the ability to see how government uses public dollars is fundamental to democracy.

The Department of Finance and the Department of Atlanta Information Management are requested to provide a status report of the request for qualifications to the Finance/Executive Committee within 60 days.