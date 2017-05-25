City of Atlanta swimming pools open Memorial Day weekend

The City of Atlanta announced today that Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor community pools will open to residents and visitors during Memorial Day weekend beginning on Saturday, May 27.
“We are excited to dive in the next season with the opening of our community pools,” said LaChandra Burks, Executive Director of the Office of Recreation for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “City of Atlanta pools and natatoriums are fantastic amenities that provide safe, fun, and healthy opportunities for families to stay cool and enjoy neighborhoods throughout the city during the summer months.”
Admission is free to all City of Atlanta residents on Memorial Day weekend. Following the free swim days, the daily rate for outdoor community pools is $5. Children ages five and under are free, but must be supervised by an adult.
The City of Atlanta has 12 outdoor pools throughout the city and three additional partner pool sites. The following outdoor pools will be open:
Adams Park
1581 Lagoon Lane | 404-753-6091
Anderson Park
100 Anderson Avenue | 404-799-0317
Candler Park
1500 McClendon Avenue | 404-373-4349
Chastain Park
235 Wieuca Road | 404-255-2762
Garden Hills Park
335 Pine Tree Drive | 404-848-7220
Grant Park
625 Park Avenue | 404-622-3041
John A. White
1101 Cascade Circle | 404-755-5546
Maddox Park
1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway | 404-892-0119
Piedmont Park
400 Park Drive | 404-875-7275
Pittman Park
950 Garibaldi Street | 404-522-0021
Powell at Mozley Park
1690 MLK Jr. Drive | 404-753-7156
Rev. James Orange Park
1305 Oakland Lane | 404-753-7245
Rosa L. Burney Park
477 Windsor Street | 404-522-0030
South Bend Park
2000 Lakewood Avenue | 404-622-3048
Thomasville Park
1750 Thomasville Drive | 404-622-3045
For the full summer pool schedule and additional information on our swim programs and hours, visit the City of Atlanta Office of Recreation webpage at this link.