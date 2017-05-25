City of Atlanta swimming pools open Memorial Day weekend

The City of Atlanta announced today that Department of Parks and Recreation outdoor community pools will open to residents and visitors during Memorial Day weekend beginning on Saturday, May 27.

“We are excited to dive in the next season with the opening of our community pools,” said LaChandra Burks, Executive Director of the Office of Recreation for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “City of Atlanta pools and natatoriums are fantastic amenities that provide safe, fun, and healthy opportunities for families to stay cool and enjoy neighborhoods throughout the city during the summer months.”

Admission is free to all City of Atlanta residents on Memorial Day weekend. Following the free swim days, the daily rate for outdoor community pools is $5. Children ages five and under are free, but must be supervised by an adult.

The City of Atlanta has 12 outdoor pools throughout the city and three additional partner pool sites. The following outdoor pools will be open:

Adams Park

1581 Lagoon Lane | 404-753-6091

Anderson Park

100 Anderson Avenue | 404-799-0317

Candler Park

1500 McClendon Avenue | 404-373-4349

Chastain Park

235 Wieuca Road | 404-255-2762

Garden Hills Park

335 Pine Tree Drive | 404-848-7220

Grant Park

625 Park Avenue | 404-622-3041

John A. White

1101 Cascade Circle | 404-755-5546

Maddox Park

1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway | 404-892-0119

Piedmont Park

400 Park Drive | 404-875-7275

Pittman Park

950 Garibaldi Street | 404-522-0021

Powell at Mozley Park

1690 MLK Jr. Drive | 404-753-7156

Rev. James Orange Park

1305 Oakland Lane | 404-753-7245

Rosa L. Burney Park

477 Windsor Street | 404-522-0030

South Bend Park

2000 Lakewood Avenue | 404-622-3048

Thomasville Park

1750 Thomasville Drive | 404-622-3045

For the full summer pool schedule and additional information on our swim programs and hours, visit the City of Atlanta Office of Recreation webpage at this link.