ChooseATL hosting seven networking block parties on May 20

ChooseATL, an initiative dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent to metro Atlanta by showcasing the region’s lifestyle, unique culture and job opportunities, will host its inaugural ChooseATL Block Parties on Saturday, May 20.
All seven Block Parties will take place simultaneously and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighbors, show off their community pride while enjoying food, art and music.
The block parties will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at these locations:
Buckhead: Sweet Water Brewery
Broad Street: Flat Iron City
DeKalb: Wild Haven Brewery
Downtown: W Atlanta Downtown Wet Deck
Edgewood: Fire in the Fourth
Old Fourth Ward: Telephone Factory Lofts
West End: Gallery 992
For more information about ChooseATL, visit chooseatl.com.