ChooseATL hosting seven networking block parties on May 20

ChooseATL, an initiative dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent to metro Atlanta by showcasing the region’s lifestyle, unique culture and job opportunities, will host its inaugural ChooseATL Block Parties on Saturday, May 20.

All seven Block Parties will take place simultaneously and attendees will have the opportunity to meet their neighbors, show off their community pride while enjoying food, art and music.

The block parties will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at these locations:

Buckhead: Sweet Water Brewery

Broad Street: Flat Iron City

DeKalb: Wild Haven Brewery

Downtown: W Atlanta Downtown Wet Deck

Edgewood: Fire in the Fourth

Old Fourth Ward: Telephone Factory Lofts

West End: Gallery 992

For more information about ChooseATL, visit chooseatl.com.