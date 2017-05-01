Buckhead church demolished to make way for apartments

A 1986 Brutalist-style church building, most recently the Christian Church of Buckhead, was demolished in April to make way for a new high-rise apartment building on Peachtree Road.

The Buckhead Heritage Society tried to stop the demolition of what it calls an iconic Brutalist building in 2015 when the development was first proposed. Brutalism is an architectural style characterized by exposed concrete.

“Completed in 1986 as the Second Church of Christ, Scientist, the church complex exemplifies the Brutalist style in form and materials,” the Heritage Society’s then executive director Erica Danylchak said in a 2015 press release. “The Christian Church is an iconic work by one of Atlanta’s Modernist masters.”

The 36-story multi-use development, Apogee Buckhead, will include 362 apartments and 34,000 square feet of retail and office space.