BeltLine extension work to close Krog Street Tunnel, other streets

The extension of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail will mean a summer of detours, including the closure of Krog Street Tunnel.

The detours will begin on June 5 with the re-closure of Irwin Street in the Old Fourth Ward for repairs to the recently installed speed table connecting the trail segments. Irwin Street was recently closed for a month as the raised crossing was installed, but the pavement leading up to the table has already started to crumble. BeltLine officials have not said how long the repair will take.

More significant will be the closure of Krog Street Tunnel that connects Cabbagetown to DeKalb Avenue. Crews will be installing handrails and new lighting inside the graffiti-covered tunnel. The northbound lane will be closed to traffic June 12-30, while the southbound lane will be closed July 1-21. Closures will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Also on tap is the closure of portions of the north lane on Wylie Street to complete work installing landscaping and pedestrian crossings along the newly-completed segment of the trail. During this period, traffic will be redirected to the south side of Wylie Street. No dates have been set for the lane closure.

And at a date also to be determined, Kirkwood Avenue in Reynoldstown will be closed where it intersects with the Eastside Trail extension for construction of underground stormwater infrastructure.

Atlanta BeltLine officials will give an update on all these projects at a community meeting on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Trees Atlanta Kendeda Center, 225 Chester Ave. in Reynoldstown. For more about the construction process and upcoming closures and detours, visit this link.