Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns June 1-4

The annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival returns to Midtown June 1- 4 with more than 180 chefs, sommeliers, mixologists, and pit-masters from Texas to the District of Columbia.

The year’s events will be held in and around the Loews Atlanta Hotel. There will tasting tents, education events, dinners and more throughout the weekend.

Some of this year’s education and learning experiences will center on Southern breakfast and brunch, street food culture, and pairing wines and whiskey with meals.

The tasting tents will once again be at Piedmont Park on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoon. A wine lounge, cocktail garden, interactive food and beverage pairings and live music will also be at the park.

Kicking off the festival will be a Louisiana Lunch on Friday afternoon where attendees are invited to celebrate the food and beverage traditions of The Creole State ending the lunch with a traditional Louisiana-style Second Line down Peachtree Street to the Loews. A Sunday Brunch will at the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC) in Peachtree Hills.

Tickets for the tasting tens are $100, while a day pass is $175 or a weekend pass is $435. There are also various packages and VIP experiences in a range of prices.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atlfoodandwinefestival.com.