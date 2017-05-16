Arts Briefs: Mammal Gallery fundraiser; ASO conductor joins Peabody; Paint Love Artist Challenge

Mammal Gallery in Downtown has launched a fundraising campaign to ensure that it remains open. Founders Brad Egan and Chris Yonkers say that the majority of the buildings on its block on South Broad Street have have been purchased or are under contract to new owners. The owners said in a statement: “We are hopeful to have a positive and long-standing arrangement with the future owners of our building. Already, they have been looking into improving the safety and efficacy of the buildings, and have no intention of pushing us out. However, due to the uncertainties that lie ahead, all of our long-term plans for investments for our building are currently at a standstill.” Mammal Gallery, which opened in 2013, is part of the renaissance of south Downtown into a burgeoning arts destination. To make a donation visit this link.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) Assistant Conductor and Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director Joseph Young has been named the Ruth Blaustein Rosenberg Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Conservatory following an international search. In this role, Young will lead the programming and direction of all Peabody Conservatory instrumental ensembles. In addition, he will work with Marin Alsop, who leads the graduate conducting program. Since 2014, Young has been a driving force for the artistic growth and leadership of the Orchestra. He engaged the Atlanta community regularly as the primary conductor for all education, community and Youth Orchestra concerts.

Paint Love, nonprofit that provides free art workshops for youth facing poverty or trauma, will hold the Paint Love Artist Challenge at Ponce City Market on Saturday, May 20. The event, which will be held between Dancing Goats Coffee and Google Fiber at Ponce City Market, will feature a selective group of artists who will each be live painting a 60” x 48” blank canvas for three hours. However, the artists are solely depending on attendees to “purchase” their paint and supplies during the event through donations. Event tickets can be purchased at GoPaintLove.org/Ticket-Sales. General admission tickets are $15 and include admission to the live painting event beginning at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are available for $25, and gain admission into the live painting event in addition to an artist panel meet-and-greet and Q&A session starting at 5 p.m.