Art and Music: A guide to Intown’s upcoming festivals

Chastain Park Arts Festival

There will be 185 artists representing all disciplines, a children’s play area, local food trucks and live acoustic music at this year’s event May 6-7. For more, visit chastainparkartsfestival.com.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

The 33rd annual festival will be held May 13-14 along Downtown’s historic Auburn Avenue, featuring food, entertainment and information. Details were still being worked out at press time, but expect a kids’ fun zone, international food court, zip line and plenty of live music. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Visit sweetauburn.com for more information.

Shaky Knees and Shaky Beats Festivals

These two separate music festivals will be bringing some of the biggest names in rock/alternative and dance music to Atlanta. Shaky Knees is May 12-14 at Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown and the lineup includes LCD Soundsystem, Cage the Elephant, Pixies, The xx, Nick Murhpy, Phoenix, The Shins, Ryan Adams and many more. See the full roster and buy tickets at shakykneesfestival.com. Shaky Beats is May 5-7 at Centennial Park featuring Griz, RL Grime, Bonobo, Kaskade, Flosstradamus, Galantis, Zeds Dead, Girl Talk and The Chainsmokers. Tickets and information at shakybeatsfestival.com.

Movies in Central Park

The 2017 season of Movies in Central Park at Atlantic Station will feature films from the ‘90s including “Tremors” on May 18 and the original animated “Beauty and the Beast” on May 25. Also on deck: “Fried Green Tomatoes,” “The Fugitive,” “Twister,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Miss Congeniality.” The films will begin promptly at dusk. To view the complete lineup of films and dates, visit atlanticstation.com.

Kirkwood Spring Fling

The 15th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling and Tour of Homes is set for May 20 at Bessie Branham Park. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K road race along Hosea Williams Drive, while the artist market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, a kids’ area, food from local vendors and a Barbecue Cookoff. The Kirkwood Tour of Homes (which is also open on May 21) offers looks inside classic and funky-chic homes. Tickets for the home tour are $20 and available online. Admission to the festival is free, while proceeds from the home tour benefit the Kirkwood Neighbors Organization. For more, visit kirkwoodfling.com.

Decatur Arts Festival

The 29th annual festival will be held Memorial Day weekend in and around downtown Decatur. The event kicks off May 26 with an ArtWalk around Decatur and the Oakhurst neighborhood to participating galleries and businesses. The giant artist market downtown will be open May 27-28 featuring vendors from all over the region. There will also be live music, dance, performing arts, literary events, a kid’s area, food and much more. See the full schedule at decaturartsfestival.com.

Atlanta Jazz Festival

The lineup for the 40th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival on Memorial Day Weekend in Piedmont Park includes Macy Gray, Charles Lloyd Sky, Marquis Hill Blacktet, Freddy Cole and a tribute to Miles Davis featuring bandmember Mino Cinelu. The free festival takes place May 26-28. For more information, visit atlantafestivals.com.

Candler Park Music & Food Festival

The June 2-3 festival will feature Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Railroad Earth, Lake Street Dive, Matisyahu and more on June 2-3. This year, the event will feature more than 20 local food trucks and local restaurant vendors, a local artist market, adult field games by Atlanta Sport & Social Club, the Terrapin Draft Lounge offering an expanded selection of rare Terrapin brews, a craft cocktail bar and a Saturday morning 5K race benefiting Atlanta ContactPoint. For tickets and information, visit candlerparkmusicfestival.com.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

The annual music, art and food festival will be held June 3-4. The full music lineup had not been announced at press time, so be sure to visit vahi.org for all the details.