40th anniversary Atlanta Jazz Festival is May 26-28

The 40th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, with a stellar lineup of musical acts.
The lineup includes:
Friday, May 26
Legends Stage:
The Pedrito Martinez Group | 7:00pm
Robert Glasper Experiment | 9:00pm
Saturday, May 27
Legends Stage:
The Allan Harris Band | 1:00pm
Regina Carter: Simply Ella | 3:00pm
Randy Weston’s African Rhythms Quintet | 5:00pm
Re?e Marie and Experiment in Truth | 7:00pm
Charles Lloyd Sky Trio | 9:00pm
Contemporary Stage:
Moonchild | 1:30pm
Nik West | 3:30pm
Nicholas Payton Afro-Caribbean Mixtape | 5:30pm
Macy Gray | 7:30pm
Next Gen Stage:
Little Tybee | 12:30pm
Harriet Tubman: The Band | 2:30pm
Deva Mahal | 4:30pm
Marquis Hill Blacktet | 6:30pm
Late Night Jazz Jam at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park:
Tribute to Miles Davis with Lil John Roberts and the All Star Band featuring Russell Gunn and Mino Cinelu | 11:00pm
Sunday, May 28
Legends Stage:
Dwight Andrews | 1:00pm
Joe Jennings & Howard Nicholson’s Life Force | 3:00pm
Celebrating Sarah: Kathleen Bertrand & Friends Honor Sarah Vaughan | 5:00pm
The Joe Gransden Big Band with Alexandra Jackson | 7:00pm
The Ojeda Penn Experience with Jean Carne | 8:00pm
Freddy Cole | 9:00pm
Contemporary Stage:
Frank Houston | 1:30pm
Kemba Cofield | 2:15pm
Darren English | 3:00pm
Cleveland P. Jones | 3:45pm
Julie Dexter and Jacob Deaton Duo featuring Rasheeda Ali | 4:30pm
Mamaniji Azanyah & Mastery | 5:15pm
Russell Gunn & African Drums meets Kebbi Williams’ Wolf Pack | 6:15pm
Mausiki Scales & Common Ground featuring Giwayen Mata | 7:30pm
Next Gen Stage:
Rialto Jazz for Kids | 12:30pm
Danii Roundtree | 2:30pm
Brenda Nicole Moorer | 4:30pm
Tivon Pennicott Quartet | 6:30pm
For more information, visit atlantafestivals.com.