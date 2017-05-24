40th anniversary Atlanta Jazz Festival is May 26-28

The 40th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, with a stellar lineup of musical acts.

The lineup includes:

Friday, May 26

Legends Stage:

The Pedrito Martinez Group | 7:00pm

Robert Glasper Experiment | 9:00pm

Saturday, May 27

Legends Stage:

The Allan Harris Band | 1:00pm

Regina Carter: Simply Ella | 3:00pm

Randy Weston’s African Rhythms Quintet | 5:00pm

Re?e Marie and Experiment in Truth | 7:00pm

Charles Lloyd Sky Trio | 9:00pm

Contemporary Stage:

Moonchild | 1:30pm

Nik West | 3:30pm

Nicholas Payton Afro-Caribbean Mixtape | 5:30pm

Macy Gray | 7:30pm

Next Gen Stage:

Little Tybee | 12:30pm

Harriet Tubman: The Band | 2:30pm

Deva Mahal | 4:30pm

Marquis Hill Blacktet | 6:30pm

Late Night Jazz Jam at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park:

Tribute to Miles Davis with Lil John Roberts and the All Star Band featuring Russell Gunn and Mino Cinelu | 11:00pm

Sunday, May 28

Legends Stage:

Dwight Andrews | 1:00pm

Joe Jennings & Howard Nicholson’s Life Force | 3:00pm

Celebrating Sarah: Kathleen Bertrand & Friends Honor Sarah Vaughan | 5:00pm

The Joe Gransden Big Band with Alexandra Jackson | 7:00pm

The Ojeda Penn Experience with Jean Carne | 8:00pm

Freddy Cole | 9:00pm

Contemporary Stage:

Frank Houston | 1:30pm

Kemba Cofield | 2:15pm

Darren English | 3:00pm

Cleveland P. Jones | 3:45pm

Julie Dexter and Jacob Deaton Duo featuring Rasheeda Ali | 4:30pm

Mamaniji Azanyah & Mastery | 5:15pm

Russell Gunn & African Drums meets Kebbi Williams’ Wolf Pack | 6:15pm

Mausiki Scales & Common Ground featuring Giwayen Mata | 7:30pm

Next Gen Stage:

Rialto Jazz for Kids | 12:30pm

Danii Roundtree | 2:30pm

Brenda Nicole Moorer | 4:30pm

Tivon Pennicott Quartet | 6:30pm

For more information, visit atlantafestivals.com.