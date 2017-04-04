Update: Arrest made in murder of lawyer in Midtown crosswalk

A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of Trinh Huynh, an Atlanta lawyer gunned down in a Midtown crosswalk on Monday morning.

Atlanta Police arrested Raylon Browning, 39, on Monday afternoon. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated assault after stabbing two people on April 2 on West Peachtree Street.

According to a statement from APD, the aggravated assault charges are what led investigators to Browning. On Monday evening around 9 p.m., Browning ran a red light in Cobb County. Cobb Police pulled him over on a routine traffic stop and followed procedure to check for warrants. They saw the two warrants for aggravated assault from APD and arrested the suspect. In completing an inventory of the vehicle, police found the weapon that is a preliminary match in the Hyunh shooting. Police also found a hooded sweatshirt that matched what Browning was wearing in surveillance video of the shooting. When he was arrested in Cobb County, Browning was still wearing shorts and tennis shoes that were consistent with what was seen in the video.

The investigator looking for the suspect in the April 2 stabbings saw the similarities between a photo he had of Browning and the Crime Stopper video that APD provided to local media on Monday. Police also received a credible tip on the Crime Stopper Line identifying Browning as the possible person on the video.

“This is a case where the system worked. We had good inter-agency cooperation with Cobb County, followed by sound police work by our investigators and detectives that allowed us to connect the dots and make this arrest,” said Darryl Tolleson, APD Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division. Homicide detectives will continue to investigate this case for motives and possible relationship to the victim.

Trinh Huynh, 40, was shot at close range at about 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place. At the time, the intersection was filled with drivers and pedestrians, according to a report from CBS46.