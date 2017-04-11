Upcoming tours to showcase Intown homes and gardens

Spring is here and that means Intown homes will be opening their doors and garden gates for tours. Throughout April and May, these tours will offer a glimpse inside some of the city’s most beautiful homes as well as raise money for the organizations sponsoring them. Mark your calendars for these upcoming events.

Druid Hills Tour of Homes & Gardens

The event marks its 49th year with six homes and one garden that feature the work of master renovators and landscape designers. The tour, which runs April 21-23, will also feature a series of events open to the public at Emory Village and throughout the neighborhood including the Makers Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Slice & Pint parking lot, local bands, the Patch Dash 5K Run/Walk, CDC Museum Tour, and the Lulllwater Preservation Garden Plant Sale. Tour hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the tour, events and merchandise benefit the Druid Hills neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Advance tickets are $25 for an individual and $20 per person for a group of 6 or more. Purchase tickets and learn more at druidhillstour.org.



Inman Park Tour of Homes

As part of the annual Inman Park Festival, this year’s tour runs April 28-30. Details were still being firmed up at press time, but expect to see more than a half-dozen of the neighborhood’s most unique homes, including Victorians, Four Squares, bungalows and renovated, modern spaces. For updated information on the tour, visit inmanparkfestival.org.

Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour

Benefitting the Atlanta Botanical Garden, 10 lush gardens at private homes in Buckhead, Midtown, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs will be on view May 13-14. Featuring a range of styles and sizes – from tranquil woodland settings to intimate urban oases, the professionally designed to “gardener’s gardens” – the event will delight both green thumbs and the “garden curious” alike. Tickets for the self-guided tour, held rain or shine each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., are available at atlantabg.org. Tickets are $28 in advance (garden members $22) and $35 on days of the tour, and are valid both days.

Into the Wylde: A Tour of Gardens

The Wylde Center will present some of Decatur and Atlanta’s most beautiful private and public gardens and greenspaces on May 6-7. The tour will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for Wylde Center members, $20 for non-members in advance and $25 the day of the tour, and may be purchased at wyldecenter.org or at the Oakhurst Garden, 435 Oakview Road in Decatur. Children under age 12 will be admitted for free. Proceeds benefit the Wylde Center.

Community Garden Tour

Join Park Pride on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Community Garden Tour. Spend the morning with other community garden and urban ag enthusiasts for a tour of plots and farms in the City of Atlanta and to network with local gardeners. This year’s tour will visit a community garden, teaching garden, a pollinator garden, and an urban farm, concluding with a delicious picnic lunch. More information: parkpride.org.