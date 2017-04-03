Uber, Midtown Alliance and MARTA Army offer travel help after I-85 collapse

Those who normally I-85 are facing a “new normal” for the next few months as work begins on repairing the section of interstate that collapsed last week during a fire. That means figuring out a way to get to work, school or home through traffic snarls in the area.

Uber is launching a Commuting Together campaign to help commuters get to and from work while I-85 is being repaired after last week’s fire and collapse. The ride-share company is pledging $5 million over the coming months by offering a 25 percent discount on UberPOOL ride in metro Atlanta and a 50 percent discount for rides that begin or end at a MARTA transit station. The discounts will be available between the hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Midtown Alliance has created a page at its website to show visitors the various travel options during the I-85 closure.

The page has information about using MARTA and transit buses, route planners, carpool information and more. Visit this link to find out more.

And this morning, 40 volunteers from nonprofit MARTA Army fanned out across the system today to help first-time commuters find their way and buy Breeze cards at the transit stations. Volunteers from the transit support group were also at stations on Monday afternoon and will return on Tuesday, April 4.