Tex McIver’s bond revoked in wife’s shooting death

A Fulton County judge has revoked the bond of Atlanta attorney Tex McIver, who is accused in the shooting death of his wife.

According to CBS46, McIver, accused of accidentally shooting and killing his wife, Diane McIver, will head back to jail as a result of violating his bond. The judge in the case said he will suggest a new bond for McIver, which would place him under house arrest. Until that new bond is written, McIver will remain in custody.

Last Friday, the DA’s office filed a motion to revoke McIver’s bond because investigators found a gun in a sock drawer in his Buckhead condo.

McIver claims he was holding a handgun in the backseat of the SUV and accidentally pulled the trigger striking Diane McIver, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. A family friend was driving the SUV near Piedmont Park.