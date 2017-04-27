Tex McIver indicted on murder charges in death of wife

Atlanta attorney Tex McIver has been charged with the malice murder of his wife, prominent businesswoman Diane McIver. According to CBS46, McIver has also been charged with unlawfully influencing witnesses, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The new charges come just a day after McIver was sent to jail after investigators found a handgun at his Buckhead condo, a violation of his bond.

McIver claims he was holding a handgun in the backseat of the SUV and accidentally pulled the trigger striking his wife, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. A family friend was driving the SUV near Piedmont Park when the incident occurred last September. McIver claimed he felt unsafe in the neighborhoods they were driving in. After she was shot, Diane McIver was driven all the way to Emory University Hospital where she later died.