Restaurants, retailers announced for Studioplex expansion project

Groundbreaking is imminent for the expansion of Studioplex in the Old Fourth Ward with a 19-unit townhouse-over-retail project.

A joint venture of Columbia Ventures LLC and Studioplex LLC, the project will have direct frontage and access to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail just south of the intersection of Irwin Street and Auburn Auburn Avenue.

Several tenants have already signed leases, including Shelley Lowther’s Dancing Dogs Yoga, as well as her Beetnix Juice Bar, serving a variety of organic juices, cold pressed on site.

The proprietors of 18.21 Bitters in Ponce City Market, Missy Koefod and Kristin Wingfield-Koefod will open their first bar featuring a craft cocktail bar, aperitif bar and coffee. 18.21 Bitters crafts small-batch cocktail bitters, ginger beer, syrups, shrubs and cocktail mixers.

Hawkers Asian Street Fare, the award-winning startup out of Central and North Florida, will open their first store in Atlanta, with a menu that includes baos, skewers, and stir fried noodles on small-plates.