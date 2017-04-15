Report: Two killed in accidents at Intown restaurants

Posted on April 15, 2017

Sun Dial restaurant

A young child and a woman were both killed on Friday in separate freak accidents at two popular restaurants.

On Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., a 5-year-old boy was killed at the Sun Dial restaurant on top of the Westin Peachtree in Downtown. According to a report in the AJC, the boy, who was visiting with his parents from North Carolina, wandered away form his table and was trapped between a wall and the restaurant’s famed revolving floor. He died of head injuries at Grady Hospital. The Sun Dial is closed until further notice.

In the second incident, which occurred early Saturday morning, a woman was killed and five people were injured after a valet driver plowed into them near Einstein’s restaurant in Midtown. According to the report from CBS46, a valet driver didn’t fully shift a car into park and when he tried to stop it rolling away, he hit the gas instead of the brake. The woman who was killed was pinned between the runaway car and another vehicle.

