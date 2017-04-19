Report: Pullman Yard sold to entertainment company

Posted on April 19, 2017

A sketch of Atomic Entertainment’s plan for Pullman Yard (Courtesy Curbed Atlanta)

The Georgia Building Authority has voted to sell Kirkwood’s historic Pullman Yard to Atomic Entertainment for $8 million, according to a report at Decaturish.

Atomic Entertainment, which is proposing a mixed-use development aimed at local filmmakers with studio space, housing and retail, was one of a half-dozen bidders vying for the former train repair yard. The state wasn’t expected to select a buyer until summer.

The other potential buyers were expecting a second round of bidding with the sale price set to go higher and were reportedly dismayed when the GBA announced it had selected Atomic Entertainment.

Curbed Atlanta spoke with the team behind Atomic and you can read more about the project at this link.

 

