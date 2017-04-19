Report: Pullman Yard sold to entertainment company

The Georgia Building Authority has voted to sell Kirkwood’s historic Pullman Yard to Atomic Entertainment for $8 million, according to a report at Decaturish.

Atomic Entertainment, which is proposing a mixed-use development aimed at local filmmakers with studio space, housing and retail, was one of a half-dozen bidders vying for the former train repair yard. The state wasn’t expected to select a buyer until summer.

The other potential buyers were expecting a second round of bidding with the sale price set to go higher and were reportedly dismayed when the GBA announced it had selected Atomic Entertainment.

