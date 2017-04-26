Report: I-85 collapse repair to cost $16.6 million

Posted on April 26, 2017 By collin IN The Loop, The Neighborhood

I-85 repair work as seen just before noon on April 26. Courtesy GDOT.

Contractor CW Matthews is making quick work of the repairs to I-85 as evidenced in new photos and video from the Georgia Department of Transportation. You can see photos and time-lapse video at this link.

GDOT Construction Director Marc Mastronardi said all 61 beams needed to support the new I-85 overpass were in place and that the contractor would begin pouring the deck for the completed spans on Wednesday night. CW Matthews is working around-the-clock to meet a June 15 deadline, with $3 million in incentive money if the job is complete before Memorial Day.

Mastronardi told the AJC that the cost of the overpass rebuild is $16.6 million with the federal government expected to pay 90 percent of the cost.

A portion of I-85 collapsed during a fire fueled by construction materials stored under the overpass. The fire was allegedly set by a homeless man, who has been charged with arson in the incident but has been set free on bond.

