Report: $3.1 million incentive offered to I-85 repair contractor

Construction crews are making steady progress on the rebuilding of the collapsed section of I-85. (Courtesy GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner announced it will award $3.1 million in incentives to the construction company repairing the I-85 collapse if they beat the deadline. The announcement was made April 12 during U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s visit to the construction site.

Commissioner Russell McMurry announced contractor C.W. Matthews will be awarded an extra $1.5 million if they complete the project by May 25 or $2 million for completing it by May 21, the AJC reported. If the contractor beats May 21, they’ll get $200,000 for each day before that deadline up to a total of $3.1 million.

Sen. Perdue visited to offer his support for the workers and GDOT. He said he has worked with the federal government to ensure no red tape will hold construction back.

“We’ve been assured that all federal hindrances or anything that could cause any kind of slowdown will be dealt with,” Perdue said.

McMurry said the work Perdue has done to help keep construction moving has been “outstanding.”

Sen. Perdue said at the visit that he is impressed with how the state of Georgia has responded to the catastrophic bridge collapse.

