Relay Bike Share expands to 500 bikes at 65 stations

By Clare S. Richie

Photos by Isadora Pennington

The City of Atlanta’s Relay Bike Share program, operated by private partner CycleHop, celebrated a five-fold expansion of its fleet today at Piedmont Park. Mayor Kasim Reed, Atlanta’s Chief Bicycle Officer Becky Katz, CycleHop’s CEO Josh Squire and other key partners were on hand to share remarks and lead a group ride on Relay’s signature blue bikes.

“Today we are increasing our mobility in the city of Atlanta by making 500 bicycles available at 65 stations from West End and Cabbagetown to Grant Park and Buckhead,” Reed said.

Since it’s inception with 100 bikes last June, more than 3,000 riders have logged more than 16,000 miles on the shared bikes. Relay’s reach has grown from two neighborhoods to fifteen.

“I’m so excited and proud of Relay Bike Share. But more importantly than the bikes themselves, together we’re celebrating enhancing the quality of peoples lives,” Katz said.

Sharing a bike is easy. Simply download the Social Bicycles app, choose the Atlanta Relay Bike Share network, and establish your account. There are a variety of plans and rental options to appeal to both the one-time and repeat user. For $10 per month, for example, you can enjoy unlimited rides. An interactive map shows you where bike hubs are and how many bikes (and racks for returning bikes) are available. You can also use the app to track your routes and mileage.

Look for Atlanta to become even more bike-friendly as the city targets $3 million from TSPLOST to add 500 more shared bikes.

“The focus of that expansion will be neighborhoods south of I-20 and east of Boulevard. So more bikes are definitely coming,” Reed told the crowd.

And as the city updates Connect Atlanta, its 2008 comprehensive transportation plan, bike routes and bike infrastructure may be coming to your neighborhood.

“We are moving one step closer today to a more equitable, sustainable and healthier city. We are ensuring that communities have more affordable transportation options. We are connecting people to their local MARTA stations, to their favorite local businesses, and really just changing how people explore our city,” Katz added.

Visit www.relaybikeshare.com for more information.