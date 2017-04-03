Piedmont Road reopens near I-85 collapse site

Posted on April 3, 2017 By collin IN The Loop, The Neighborhood

Demolition continues at the I-85 collapse site. (Photo by Phil Mosier)

By Evelyn Andrews

The section of Piedmont Road closed near the collapsed section of I-85 has reopened, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

Both directions of Piedmont are now open until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, when it will be closed again for additional work. The road will reopen in time for rush hour at 5 a.m. on April 5 and stay open indefinitely, GDOT announced on Twitter.

Businesses on the closed section of Piedmont Road were closing and having a large decrease in customers March 31, the first day following the collapse.

A segment of Piedmont Road was closed following the collapse of a section of I-85, as seen above on April 1, but it has been reopened and will remain open indefinitely starting April 5, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Photo by Phil Mosier)

