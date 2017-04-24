Piedmont Road to close for 24 hours for I-85 repair work

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close Piedmont Road in both directions at the I-85 collapse site beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25. The road won’t reopen until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Motorists are warned to find another route to navigate around the closed section of Piedmont as crews work to set beams for the new I-85 overpass.

The GDOT has also started resurfacing 6.6 miles of I-85 from the Downtown Connector split to Clairmont Road. Officials said getting a jump on the resurfacing while that portion of I-85 is closed for repairs will spare motorists future headaches.