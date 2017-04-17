Photos: BeltLine Eastside Trail construction update

Our contributing photographer Isadora Pennington was at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail extension on Sunday to check on its progress. Today was the deadline to have Irwin Street reopened to vehicle traffic, but as you can see by the photos there is still plenty of work to be done on the new trail crossing. Further along, the concrete trail is complete behind the Stove Works and Alexan on Krog apartments. Over in Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown, people were already walking and biking on the new section along Wylie Street. A large portion of the extension at DeKalb Avenue is on hold until North American Properties finishes a mixed-use development on the site.