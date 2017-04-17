Photos: BeltLine Eastside Trail construction update

Posted on April 17, 2017 By collin Cover Story, IN The Loop

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our contributing photographer Isadora Pennington was at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail extension on Sunday to check on its progress. Today was the deadline to have Irwin Street reopened to vehicle traffic, but as you can see by the photos there is still plenty of work to be done on the new trail crossing. Further along, the concrete trail is complete behind the Stove Works and Alexan on Krog apartments. Over in Cabbagetown and Reynoldstown, people were already walking and biking on the new section along Wylie Street. A large portion of the extension at DeKalb Avenue is on hold until North American Properties finishes a mixed-use development on the site.

by collin

Website

Related Posts

Poet Natasha Trethewey’s ‘Native Guard’ premieres at Alliance

Poet Natasha Trethewey…

How do you take a Pulitzer Prize-winning…

Public Safety Briefs: 22 cars broken into in Grant Park & more

Public Safety Briefs: …

The Atlanta Police Department is investing the…

Atlanta Jewish Music Festival returns March 10 – 27

Atlanta Jewish Music F…

The 7th Annual Atlanta Jewish Music Festival…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!