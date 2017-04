Photos: Atlanta Streets Alive

It was a rainy day for the first Atlanta Streets Alive of 2017, but that didn’t stop folks from coming to the southside of the city – from West End to Grant Park – to walk, ride their bikes, enjoy entertainment, sample local food and do a little protesting over the future of the Turner Field site. Our contributing photographer Asep Mawardi snapped these photos for us.