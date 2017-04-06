Oakland Cemetery holding spring plant sale April 8

Historic Oakland Cemetery’s Beaumont Allen Greenhouse will be brimming with seasonal blooms during Historic Oakland Foundation’s fifth annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, April 8.

The sale is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. HOF gardener Andrew Johnson will lead a demonstration on container gardening. Johnson has created many of the eye-catching garden containers found on Oakland’s grounds, and he will provide tips and tricks for creating container gardens, whether for herbs on the windowsill or striking pieces for the porch or balcony.

New this year is a special preview event only open to Historic Oakland Foundation Members, who get first pick of the Spring Plant Sale inventory on Friday, April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. HOF Memberships will be available for purchase at the preview event.

The sale will include many unusual or hard to find ornamental shrubs and perennials, pollinator-friendly choices, tender plants for the home or patio, heirloom tomatoes and other veggies, as well as tasty herbs. For the first time, camellias will be available for purchase, including some of the earliest varieties grown in North America.

“Oakland Cemetery’s Victorian inspired gardens are filled with unique and beautiful plants and our Spring Plant Sale is an ideal way to get your outdoor or indoor garden ready for the season while supporting a great cause,” said Sara Henderson, director of gardens at HOF.

Cash, check, and credit card accepted, and all proceeds from the sale benefit Oakland Cemetery’s gardens. For event details and to view a sale inventory list, visit this link.