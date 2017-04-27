News Briefs: School turnaround bill; Midtown sinkhole; vital records office moves

Gov. Nathan Deal signed House Bill 383 – the “school turnaround” legislation – into law this morning. According to a report at CBS46, the legislation creates the position of “chief turnaround officer,” who will report directly to the state board of education. That person will appoint “coaches” to work alongside the school districts of chronically failing schools to identify what’s not working, establish improvement plans and track progress. Under the new law, failing schools will have three years to boost grades or risk termination of school staff, a takeover by a nonprofit manager, conversion to a charter school and a requirement to bus children to higher-performing schools.

A small sinkhole at the intersection of 5th and Cypress streets in Midtown has grown into a giant, excavated pit as work crews try to determine what undermined the roadway. No timeline on when the road and sidewalks will reopen. Curbed Atlanta has photos.

The technologically updated Fulton County Vital Records Office has relocated to a spacious office on the first floor of the Fulton County Government Center, Suite 1029A, 141 Pryor St. S.W. Atlanta, Georgia 30303. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The center is accessible via Five Point Marta rail and several Marta buses. Public parking is available nearby.