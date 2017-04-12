News Briefs: Pullman Yard bids; rainbow crosswalks; tire recycling

The Georgia Building Authority is now weighing bids from a half-dozen developers who want to transform the historic Pullman Yard in Kirkwood into a mixed-use development. Curbed Atlanta talked with one of the bidders, Atomic Entertainment, which envisions a movie studio open to local filmmakers along with homes, retail and office space. The state is expected to announce a winner in the bidding process for the 27-acre site this summer. The former railcar service and repair facility has more recently become a favorite destination for dystopian films like “The Hunger Games.”

Local musician and LGBTQ advocate Sarah Rose is spearheading an effort to get the city to permanently paint at least one Midtown crosswalk the colors of the rainbow or transgender flags. The petition launched earlier this month has collected more than 12,000 signatures, according to a report at AJC. The crosswalks at 10th and Piedmont were temporarily painted for the annual Atlanta Pride festival in 2015. You can see the petition at this link.

District 5 constituents can drop off unwanted tires and other hard to recycle materials free of charge from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), 1110 Hill St. S.E., in partnership with Liberty Tire Recycling. For one day only, free recycling will be offered for paint, household chemicals, electronics, tires, mattresses, propane tanks, large appliances, thermometers, smoke detectors, alkaline batteries, bulbs and paper shredding will be available for free. For a complete list of items that you can bring to CHaRM visit http://livethrive.org/charm/