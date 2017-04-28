News Briefs: Philips Arena renovation; Irwin Street reopens; Trump talks to NRA

A nearly $193 million renovation of Philips Arena could kick off soon, according to a report from Atlanta Business Chronicle. Plans for the first phase of the renovation were filed on April 27 with the city. The project will add new amenities on every level of the building, 360-degree connected concourses at all levels, improved sightlines and state-of-the-art video.Renovations are expected to begin this summer, with completion by the start of the 2018-2019 season, coinciding with the Hawks’ 50th Anniversary in Atlanta.

Irwin Street is open again at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail crossing in the Old Fourth Ward. A new raised “speed table” has been installed as well as rapid flashing beacons for pedestrians and cyclists who will soon be crossing to the new trail expansion.

President Donald Trump was in Atlanta today to address the National Rifle Association (NRA) during its annual convention being held at the World Congress Center. He was the first sitting president since Reagan to make a speech to the organization. According to a report from the AJC, Trump reiterated his support for gun rights and the Second Amendment, pledged to build the border wall and praised Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel, who is in a tight race with Democrat Jon Ossoff for the 6th District seat.