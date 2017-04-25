News Briefs: New city attorney; Piedmont drinking fountains; climate change documentary

Mayor Kasim Reed has announced that Jeremy Berry will serve as the new City Attorney for the City of Atlanta. Berry currently serves as a partner at Dentons US LLP, formerly McKenna, Long & Aldridge. He has focused his legal practice on governmental and regulatory affairs, government and public policy litigation, government contracts, and political law.

Piedmont Park will receive significant repairs and improvements to all the drinking fountains in the park thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Waterfall Foundation. The grant will allow the Conservancy to replace the internal supply and drainage systems for all 27 of the park’s drinking fountains.

Southface and the Truman National Security Project are screening The Age of Consequences at Midtown Arts Cinema on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a discussion panel. The documentary investigates the impacts of climate change on increased resource scarcity, migration and conflict through the lens of US national security and global stability. Tickets are free for Southface members and $15 for nonmembers. For more information, visit this link.