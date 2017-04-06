News Briefs: Midtown shooter; budget briefings; rent hike

The man accused of killing an Atlanta attorney Trinh Huynh in a Midtown crosswalk on Monday waived his first court appearance Thursday, according to a report in the AJC. Raylon Lee Browning, 39, is being held in the jail’s medical unit for undisclosed reason. After being arrested on Tuesday, Browning got into a fight with another inmate and was later found chewing on his own arm. Browning’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 20 on the murder and aggravated assault charges related to Huynh’s death.

The Atlanta City Council will begin its annual departmental budget briefings at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The briefings allow for each city department to answer questions from the legislative body on their expenditures during the current fiscal year and their needs and spending priorities for the next fiscal year’s budget. The April 20 briefing will begin with a presentation from the chief financial officer on the City of Atlanta’s fiscal condition and the budget development process. The Atlanta City Council is scheduled to adopt a budget for FY 2018 in June.

Apartment search website Abodo has released a new report showing that Atlanta experienced a 6.4 percent increase in rent prices from March 1, 2017 to April 1, 2017. That ranks the city #5 in the U.S. for rent hikes.