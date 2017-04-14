News Briefs: MARTA shooting; Braves opening day; anti-displacement tax fund

A man was fatally shot and three other passengers injured at West Lake MARTA station just before 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to police reports. According to a statement from MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham, the shooting was believed to be “targeted, isolated” incident. The name of the deceased is Zachariah Hunnicutt. MARTA Police have arrested Chauncey Lee Daniels, 36, in connection with the murder. Daniels is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Dunham said: “MARTA Police Department will increase the number of officers across our entire transit system. The safety of our passengers continues to be our number one priority. We ask that individuals with any information regarding this incident contact MARTA Police at (404) 848-4911.”

The Atlanta Braves are celebrating the new SunTrust Stadium in Cobb County starting tonight at 7:35 p.m. with an opening day game against the San Diego Padres. Tickets are scarce, but be sure to check the Braves website for more information. Traffic is expected to be heavy in the area thanks to the usual Friday rush and the I-85 collapse repairs.

The City of Atlanta is partnering with the Westside Future Fund to launch the Anti-Displacement Tax Fund Program, an initiative which will pay any property tax increases for qualifying homeowners in the English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights and Atlanta University Center communities. The new program is designed to help ensure that current homeowners are not displaced due to rising property values as public and private investments are made in these neighborhoods.