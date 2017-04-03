News Briefs: King Remembrance Day; Turner Field protest; possible stadium delay

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site will mark the 49th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s death on Tuesday, April 4, during the annual King Remembrance Day. King’s daughter, Bernice King, will speak at the event and there will be a wreath-laying at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Auburn Avenue. The King Birth Home will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. King was assassinated outside the Lorraine Motel in Memphis on April 4, 1968 while in town to mediate a sanitation strike by black workers.

Some residents who live around Turner Field slept outside Saturday night to protest and make a statement against gentrification and displacement. According to CBS46, residents have been fighting for a community benefits agreement that will give homeowners a seat at the table with Georgia State University about how Turner Field will be redeveloped into a mixed-use development.

According to the AJC, Atlanta Falcons officials are expected to receive an update this week on whether the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be ready for the scheduled opening in July. Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s first scheduled event is an Atlanta United soccer match on July 30.