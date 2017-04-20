News Briefs: Joan Garner dies; Adrean bows out; city attorney leaves

Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman Joan Garner died Tuesday from breast cancer. She was 65. Commission Chairman John Eaves said in a media statement that the board was “heartbroken” by her death. Garner was also the first openly gay person elected to the commission, and worked tirelessly for LGBT rights.

Atlanta’s District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean has announced she will not seek re-election. Adrean, whose district includes much of Buckhead, has served two terms on Atlanta City Council. “Following deep introspection, I have made the decision to serve my community as a private citizen,” she said in the announcement. “The decision was not easy. I have found service to my district and all city residents to be the most satisfying and richest experience of my life and will always be appreciative of my constituents and the city of Atlanta for the opportunity to serve.”

Cathy Hampton will leave her role as City Attorney after more than six years of public service on May 19. As the City of Atlanta’s Chief Legal Officer, Hampton was responsible for leading the Law Department, whose 85 members provide legal advice to Mayor Kasim Reed and the Atlanta City Council. “Cathy Hampton has been a trusted advisor who has been by my side for the major successes of my administration, starting with pension reform, and most recently with the sale of Underground Atlanta,” said Mayor Reed in a statement. “Over the past six years, Cathy has been an essential member of my team, and under her leadership, the City Law Department has consistently delivered outstanding results for the people of Atlanta. I am grateful for her work, and wish her the best in the next chapter of her career.”