News Briefs: Bicycle commuting; warrant amnesty; bond upgrade

The Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (ABC) is expanding its bike classes to help those interested in cycling while repairs are ongoing following the I-85 collapse. “Hack Your Commute” will help rider who want to learn tips for getting around the I-85 affected areas, and learn city-riding skills. Classes are available on Friday, April 7, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, at 1 p.m.; Monday, April 10, at 11 a.m. and Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. ABC will also host a drop-in breakfast on Thursday, April 6, from 7-9 a.m. at The General Muir. All Atlanta residents interested in exploring cycling as a mode of transportation are invited. The event will include live music from professional cellist, Ben Sollee .To learn more about opportunities to hack your commute by incorporating bicycling, visit atlantabike.org/85collapse .

The City of Atlanta is offering a warrant amnesty program that will allow individuals facing arrest and other penalties for traffic tickets, city ordinance violations or misdemeanor violations to resolve their case with reduced fines and fees. The program ends on May 12. Court sessions will be held weekdays at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sign-ups open each day at 7 a.m People who want to participate in the program must sign up on the day they wish to attend a session. The court will also hold sessions on April 15 at 10 a.m. and April 19 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Atlanta Municipal Court website or call (404) 954-7914.

The City of Atlanta has that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the city’s $232.14 million Water and Wastewater Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2017A, to Aa2 from Aa3. The upgrade also applies to approximately $3 billion in revenue bond outstanding debt, and reflects the system’s stable financial position. The rating agency cited strong management and financial performance as key contributors for the new rating. Bonds are secured by net revenues of the water and wastewater system, net of sales tax revenues collected for system maintenance and operation expenses. The ratings impact how easily governments can borrow money.