Mayoral candidates to talk about design and development
By Melody Harclerode
Vision for Atlanta 2017 brings design and development issues to the forefront of the Atlanta mayoral race. The forum will take place at the Trolley Barn in Inman Park, 963 Edgewood Ave., on Thursday, April 20, with networking at 6 p.m. and the panel discussion at 7 p.m.
Hosted by the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Atlanta), this panel discussion moderated by journalist Maria Saporta features the leading candidates for Atlanta’s highest office including business leader and Former Chief Operating Officer of the City of Atlanta Peter Aman; Chairman of the Fulton County Commission John H. Eaves; Georgia State Senator Vincent Fort; Atlanta City Council Member Kwanza Hall; Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell; Mary Norwood, Atlanta City Councilmember-At-Large, Post #2; Former Federal Prosecutor Michael Sterling; and the former President of Atlanta City Council Cathy Woolard.
With the impact of this position on the vibrancy and competitiveness of the city and the metropolitan area, Vision for Atlanta 2017 will the offer an opportunity for the public to discover the perspectives of Atlanta’s next mayor on issues such as community development, historic preservation, design excellence, affordability, and sustainability.
“Because our businesses and citizens are increasingly considering good (and sometimes great) design in where to live, play, and do business, our next mayor must champion policies that strongly encourage these values,” AIA Atlanta Executive Director David Southerland said. “Vision for Atlanta will be the premier event for the public to see where these candidates stand on pursuing and insisting on Atlanta as a city known for great design.”
For tickets and more information, visit aiaatl.org/events/vision-atlanta-2017/.