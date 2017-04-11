Lucinda Williams to headline Amplify Decatur concert series

Americana legend Lucinda Williams will headline the 2017 Amplify Decatur concert series on April 22, the second annual outdoor music festival on the downtown square. All funds raised will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM) to support its efforts to prevent and alleviate homelessness in the city and DeKalb County. The concert series is Presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic.

General Admission tickets are $40 and available at AmplifyDecatur.org, and through Ticketfly.com.

The festival will also include performances by Noah Gundersen, John Moreland, Harold Holloway & Co., Packway Handle Band, and Kristen Englenz.

Food will be available for sale by local restaurateurs The Pinewood, Taqueria Del Sol, Universal Joint, and The Iberian Pig. Adult beverages will be available for sale by Creature Comforts Brewing Co., and Three Taverns Craft Brewery.

Williams, who has won three Grammy Awards and been nominated for 12 others, has been touring in support of her latest album, “The Ghosts of Highway 20.” Time magazine named Williams “America’s Best Songwriter” in 2002.

Since Amplify was founded in 2011, it has raised and donated more than $110,000 to DCM, including nearly $60,000 from the 2015 and 2016 concert series.