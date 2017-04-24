Little Five Arts Alive weekend series returns

Little Five Arts Alive, a free weekly series of outdoor arts events, will enliven Findley and Davis Plazas (at the corner of Euclid and Moreland Avenues) every Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. through Nov. 5.

The programming will highlight a wide variety of artists – music, dance, theatre, visual arts, crafts, circus, performance art and more. Attendees can watch, nosh and sip at tables on Findley Plaza with food and drink service provided by The Porter Beer Bar from 4 to 9 p.m.

And the plazas are getting a facelift with some new plantings and yarn bombing through a beautification project courtesy of a Little Five Alive, a community organization made up of neighborhood representatives and members of the L5P Business Association.

Upcoming performances include:

April 29: Poetry-Oke interactive poetry reading; violin & guitar duo Unknown Lyric; alternative soul from Simeon Felicien and Cecili; minimalist electronic from Nerdkween.

April 30: Belle Rousse; pop rock from Steady Common; ukulele pop from Keith Cuts; singer/songwriter Johnny Ahern.

May 6: Singer/songwriter Tessa Joy; dance demo and instruction from Salsa Arte; singer/songwriter Kyle Nachtigal.

May 7: Funk/R&B from Gold Griffith Band; Americana from Wyatt Espalin; singer/songwriter Belle Rousse; street style dance from King Quic.

May 13: Blues & bluegrass from Stephen Duncan; interactive dance from Interplay Atlanta; Juan Parades & Julie Baggenstoss; Unknown Lyric; Simeon Felicien.

May 14: Performance art from Lauren Peterson; neo-funk from Nubian Sounds; Keith Cuts; singer/songwrier Talithia Gabriel.

For more information, visit facebook.com/littlefivepointsartsalive.