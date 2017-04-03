Junior League to close Nearly New Shop after 68 years

The Junior League of Atlanta (JLA) has announced it will close the Nearly New Shop in Tocco Hills on April 30 after 68 years.

The shop, which opened in 1949, has provided a large portion of JLA’s fundraised income by selling gently-used merchandise including clothing, accessories, furniture and other household items. In its almost seven decades, Nearly New has generated millions of dollars that supported several of the JLA’s charitable programs and activities in Atlanta.

While the stores closing’ marks the end of a chapter in JLA history, League leadership says it is also an opportunity to celebrate Nearly New’s contributions to Atlanta and the steadfast support members have given to the store. On April 8, JLA will celebrate the store’s legacy with a farewell sendoff and reception for customers. From noon to 3 p.m., patrons can shop while enjoying food, drinks, a photo booth and drawings for gift cards and other prizes.

“Nearly New has thrived for many years, enabling the Junior League of Atlanta to make a lasting impact on the local community,” said JLA president Deanna Anderson. “Anyone who shopped, or donated goods and volunteer hours, has helped to make the store a success. Unfortunately, multiple factors including increased competition, an ongoing decrease in revenue and the need to meet the evolving needs of our volunteers necessitated this decision.”

The announcement to close the thrift store comes as many Junior League chapters across the country are moving away from labor-intensive initiatives like thrift shops and rummage sales to refocus on core competencies such as leadership training and community outreach.

For more information visit www.jlatlanta.org.