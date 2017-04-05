Intown farmers markets reopen for the season

Intown’s eclectic array of farmers markets have re-opened – or soon will – for the season. Whether you’re looking for fresh produce, baked goods or inspiration from local chefs, the local markets have got you covered.

Peachtree Center Green Market

The Peachtree Center Green Market will reopen for its seventh season starting on Thursday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will continue each Thursday through October and offer a unique lunchtime experience for those who work, shop and visit in Downtown. Located in the courtyard facing Peachtree Street, vendors include Pearson Farms, Bamboo Juice, Cosmos Organic Farm, Island Spiced Bakes and Bites, Mad Mama Gourmet and many more. Information: facebook.com/peachtreecenter.

Farmers Market at Shops Around Lenox

The first annual Farmers Market at Shops Around Lenox will be held on the 2nd and 4th Sunday of April, May and June (April 9, April 23, May 14, May 28, June 11 and June 25), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outdoor market will feature local fruits and vegetables, breads, cheeses, specialty foods, fresh flowers and more. Information: facebook.com/pg/shopsaroundlenox/events

Freedom Farmers’ Market

The market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. year round at the Carter Center in Poncey-Highland. Expect to find fresh produce, meats, baked goods, cheese and dairy, handmade preserves and honey, fresh coffee and more. There are also regular guest chefs in the restaurant pop-up tent. Information: freedomfarmersmkt.com.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

The annual Green Market at Piedmont Market opened in early March and continues every Saturday through mid-December from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the 12th Street gate. More than 40 vendors offer fresh goods and there are also chef demonstrations, arts and crafts, and live music. Information: piedmontpark.org.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

The market reopens April 13 and continues through mid-December on Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at 561 Flat Shoals Ave. You’ll find fresh produce, locally-made food and products, chef demos and much more throughout the season. Information: cfmatl.org/eav.

Morningside Farmers’ Market

Open year-round, this neighborhood market at 1393 N. Highland Ave. has been a Saturday morning favorite for more than 20 years. Check out organic produce, freshly prepared foods, baked goods, artisan crafts, flowers and more. Market hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. Information: morningsidemarket.com.

Grant Park Farmers Market

The market will be open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the corner of Cherokee and Milledge avenues. There will be locally grown fruits, vegetables, artisan produced breads, cheeses, and celebrity chef demonstrations. Information: grantparkmarket.org.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Located in the parking lot at Cathedral of St. Phillip, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, the market is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday through mid-December. Upcoming guest chefs include Nick Leahy of Saltyard, Suzanne Vizethann of Buttermilk Kitchen, and Thomas McKeown of the Hyatt Atlanta. Information: peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com.

Decatur Farmers Market

Held on the front lawn of the First Baptist Church of Decatur at the corner of Commerce and Clairemont, the market reopens on Saturdays starting April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week. Information: cfmatl.org/Decatur.

Ponce City Farmers Market

Opening day is April 11 for this market located directly on the Beltline’s Eastside Trail at The Shed at PCM. The market will be held seasonally on Tuesday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m., and will host urban farmers, artisanal food makers and pop-up chefs. Information: cfmatl.org/poncecity.