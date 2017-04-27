Hot Eats! New restaurants open and coming soon

By Collin Kelley

Atlanta’s ever-expanding dining scene means that our roundup of new restaurants that have recently opened – or coming soon – has become a regular feature. From Cajun and Vietnamese, Brazillian and Polynesian, to burgers and cat cafés, Intown has a new crop of eclectic eateries for you to try.

Jai Ho India Kitchen & Bar

The team behind Savi Provisions has opened a restaurant at 560 Dutch Valley Road in Morningside. Drawing inspiration from owner Paul Nair’s upbringing in India, Jai Ho’s menu references cuisine common to the former French colony Pondicherry in India, particularly evident in Chef Anish’s and Vijeesh’s meats and sauces, prepared according to French recipes updated with Indian ingredients. For more information, visit jaihoatlanta.com.

One Rooster Mongolian Bar

The new eatery is open on Howell Mill Road at the 1016 Lofts building. Mike Blum, founder of The Real Chow Baby, places an emphasis on organic and local ingredients and a Polynesian twist in both menu offerings and décor. For ore information, visit 1rooster.com.

Double Dragon

The creators Taiyo Ramen and Suzy Siu’s Baos are expected to open Double Dragon at 350 Mead Road in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Decatur this month. The menu, which will also be available for take-out and delivery, will feature classic staples like Mongolian beef, egg rolls, hot and sour soup and lobster Cantonese. For more information, visit facebook.com/DoubleDragonOakhurst.

The Canteen

The founders of West Egg Cafe and The General Muir will open a “micro-food hall” at 75 5th Street in Midtown. Inside, foodies will find Fred’s Meat & Bread, Yalla, and Square Bar, which will offer morning smoothies and then transform into a full bar with classic cocktails and wine in the evening. The Canteen is expected to open this month. Information: thecanteenatl.com.

Java Cats Café

The city’s very first cat café is now open at 415 Memorial Drive in Grant Park. Feline fans can interact and adopt the kitties provided by PAWS Atlanta while sipping a cappuccino and prepared food items. For more information, visit javacatscafe.com.

Happy Tabby Cat Café

On the heels of Java Cats, Happy Tabby is expected to open this month at 529 Irwin Street in the Old Fourth Ward. Serving coffee drinks and pre-packaged food, the city’s second cat café will have 15 to 20 adoptable kitties on the premises from Furkids. Find out more at facebook.com/pg/happytabbycatcafe.

Bon Ton

The old Top Flr space at 675 Myrtle Street in Midtown is now a seafood restaurant inspired by the flavors of New Orleans by way of Saigon. For more, visit bontonatl.com.

Bar Mercado

The Castellucci Hospitality Group (The Iberian Pig and Cooks & Soldiers) will take over The Cockentrice space at Krog Street Market in Inman Park this summer. Bar Mercado will offer tapas dishes, meats, cheeses, and bar bites, Spanish wines and cocktails. Visit castelluccihg.com for updates.

The Roast

Whole Foods at 650 Ponce de Leon Ave. across from Ponce City Market is opening a restaurant inside its space offering a fast casual take on Brazillian Churrasco. And you won’t have to go far to do your weekly shopping either.

Co

The Charleston-based Vietnamese restaurant (Co translates as “feast”) is opening a new location of its expanding sushi and noodle chain in Poncey-Highland at 675 N. Highland Ave., just next door to Rize Pizza. No opening date has been announced. Visit eatatco.com for updates.

Simon’s

The former Time and Straits space at 793 Juniper St. in Midtown is being transformed into Simon’s, a “small plate, global cuisine” concept from celebrity chef Marvin Woods. The restaurant is set to open this month. No website information was available at press time.

Farm Burger and Your Pie

Burgers and pizza are coming this summer to the ground floor restaurant spaces at The George, the new apartment complex at 275 Memorial Drive in Grant Park. Farm Burger, which offers grass-fed hamburgers, will occupy approximately 1,800 square feet, while Your Pie, dishing up handmade pies and craft beer, has leased 2,200 square feet.

Poké Perfect

The Amsterdam-based chain will open an outpost at Westside Provisions, 1100 Howell Mill Road, this summer offering up poké bowls – raw fish and protein bowls with various toppings. Additional locations are planned for later in the year in Decatur and Inman Park.