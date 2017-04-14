Hampton Inn & Suites pitches new Midtown hotel again

The Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) met on Tuesday, April 11, to review a revised proposal for North Point Hospitality Group’s Hampton Inn & Suites project at the southeast corner of West Peachtree and 15th Street.

According to an update at the Midtown Alliance website, the project was reviewed previously by the DRC in 2015 and at that time the committee recommended support. However, as the developer has continued to refine operational aspects of the project, it was deemed necessary to rethink valet service for the 169-room hotel.

The subsequent proposal presented on Tuesday relocates the hotel lobby and guest registration area to the top floor of the hotel to create additional storage space for cars on the ground floor. The new scheme also adds a second vehicular exit on 15th Street to optimize valet service within the 6-level parking garage.

The Midtown DRC was not supportive of this change since it negatively impacts the street-level façade of the building on 15th Street and degrades the quality of the pedestrian environment.