Georgia Dome site to become 13-acre greenspace

Once the Georgia Dome is demolished, the 13-acre site is set to become a greenspace dubbed The Home Depot Backyard to be used for game day parking, arts and culture events, entertainment, and community events. The announcement was made during a Friday morning press conference where renderings of the space, set to be completed sometime in 2018, were also revealed to attendees.

“I am proud to join Mercedes-Benz Stadium and The Home Depot to announce this exciting new amenity,” Mayor Kasim Reed said. “My administration has made it a priority to revitalize Atlanta’s Westside and has worked to bring new public and private resources to support economic and civic development in the area. The Home Depot Backyard is yet another example of the City of Atlanta and its vital partners’ commitment to West Atlanta, and will serve as a gateway to Downtown, to our cultural district and to the world’s greatest sports venue, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be one of the finest sports and entertainment venues in the world, and more importantly, a catalyst for transformation in the surrounding neighborhoods of Atlanta’s historic Westside,” Home Depot Founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arther Blank said. “We are proud to have it grace the iconic skyline of downtown Atlanta, and we are even more proud to have a partner in The Home Depot to help us create a space that will drive connectivity and community engagement between the Westside, Downtown, and all of Atlanta.”