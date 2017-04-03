GDOT to give ‘forecast’ for I-85 collapse repairs

Demolition continues at the I-85 collapse site. (Photo by Phil Mosier)

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said it will give a “forecast” for how long it will take to repair I-85 at a press conference on Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said during a Monday afternoon press conference with Gov. Nathan Deal that work at the site of last week’s fire and collapse has been going “around the clock.” He said significant progress had already been made at the site, including demolition and clearing that allowed for the reopening of the Buford-Spring Connector and Piedmont Avenue.

McMurry said these surface roads should only be used for local trips and not as a bypass for thru-traffic. “We are still encouraging people to use I-75 and I-285 for their detours,” McMurray said.

Despite less traffic because of spring break, McMurry described Monday as a “trying day for traffic” after a fatal early morning accident shut down I-20 westbound and a tanker truck overturned blocking lanes on I-75 south. Severe weather also caused delays. “The first commute of our new reality has been a real test,” he said. “but we have fared okay thanks to the public seeking other routes, using transit and telecommuting.”

Georgia Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark McDonough said the density of traffic will return next week after spring break ends. He also urged motorists on the Buford-Spring Connector to stop slowing down to take photos or videos of the collapse site and hindering already congested traffic.

