GDOT estimates 10 weeks for I-85 repair after collapse

Work continues around the clock at the I-85 collapse site. (Courtesy GDOT)

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) have estimated that it will take 10 weeks – or around June 15 – for the repair of I-85 after last week’s fire and collapse.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, GDOT engineers said demolition of the site will be completed on April 5, design plans are complete and fabrication of the beams needed for the overpass replacement is already under way. The GDOT has selected C.W. Matthews, who has previously done work for the state, as the contractor.

GDOT officials considered replacing the missing overpass with a temporary structure but ultimately decided it would delay the repair process.

 

