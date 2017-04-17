Downtown Connector chemical spill, I-20 buckle cause more traffic chaos

A pre-dawn chemical spill on the Downtown Connector and the buckling of two lanes of I-20 westbound in DeKalb County only added to Atlanta’s traffic woes on Monday as repair on I-85 continues.

Crews worked to clear a toxic chemical spill on the Connector at 10th Street this morning and all lanes were closed for about four hours before fully reopening around 7:30 a.m. According to CBS46, the spill was from an accident involving an SUV and a tractor trailer carrying Benzoyl Chloride. Both drivers involved received citations.

This afternoon, two lanes of I-20 westbound in DeKalb County buckled and forced the closure of the interstate between Candler and Gresham Roads. According to the AJC, two left lanes were reopened later in the afternoon, but repairs aren’t expected to be completed until noon on Tuesday. What caused the road to buckle is unclear. A man on a motorcycle hit the buckled asphalt and was rushed to the hospital for broken bones.

Meanwhile, beams started arriving by truck today at the I-85 collapse site as work goes around the clock to meet a late May deadline for reopening the closed portion of the interstate.