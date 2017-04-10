Atlanta Streets Alive returns to the Southside on April 23

Atlanta Streets Alive returns for 2017 with its first event on April 23 on the Southside of the city.

From 2 to 6 p.m., the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition (ABC) invites Atlantans to walk, bike, skate or roll on a four-mile route from West End to Grant Park along Georgia Avenue and Ralph David Abernathy. The streets will be closed to cars, opening them for people to explore the route on foot or by bike.

The route will be filled with a wide array of free family-friendly activities hosted by community organizations and businesses. Activities will include pop-up chalk art by Georgia Chalk Artist Guild, #WeLoveATL photo truck, a chance for residents to meet local candidates running for office, free Breeze cards and bus bike-rack demos by MARTA, popsicles by King of Pops, live music and much more.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. with the Great Bicycle Parade, which is open to participants of all ages. This year’s theme, “Funkadelic Cylicious”, celebrates local music, including Music in the Park and the launch of ASARadio, which will be making its live debut with live-mixing and streaming for attendees to tune-in on their own personal devices.

On June 11, ABC will debut a brand new route along the city’s Westside.

For more information and to see route maps visit AtlantaStreetsAlive.com.